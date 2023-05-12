Blockchain in BFSI Market Science of Sampling: Understanding and Avoiding Bias in Data Collection | Alphapoint, Auxesis Group

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Blockchain in BFSI Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

The Blockchain in BFSI market report provide a 360-degree overview of Blockchain in BFSI industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market. Blockchain in BFSI is also called as FinTech blockchain. Wide dissemination of blockchain by financial organizations from the past years has witnessed rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, and the initial coin offering (ICO). As well as blockchain is panacea for all fintech companies’ digital concerns such as security.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR97

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Blockchain as a technology was developed to serve as the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides a high level of safety while transmitting and storing data, open and transparent network infrastructure, decentralized ledger, and low cost of operations benefits. Moreover, blockchain in FinTech anticipates in changing the paper-intensive international trade finance process to a digital decentralized ledger.

Factors such as increase in need for transactions transparency and accountability, and greater adoption in cross-border payments drive the market growth. In addition, increase in investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions across the globe is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for distributed ledger technology and rise in cryptocurrencies market cap are also some of the factors that fuel the demand for blockchain solutions and services across global banks. However, scarcity of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed, and reduction in processing costs are expected to provide major growth opportunities for blockchain in BFSI market in the upcoming years. Also, rise in demand from developing economies for blockchain solutions is also anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth.

The global blockchain in BFSI market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. Based on application, the market is divided into digital currency, record keeping, payments & settlement, smart contracts, compliance management, and others. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, insurance, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR97

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain in BFSI market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global blockchain in BFSI market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT

– Alphapoint

– Auxesis Group

– Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

– Bitfury Group Limited.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

– International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

– Infosys Limited

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Platform

– Services

BYAPPLICATION

– Digital Currency

– Record Keeping

– Payments & Settlement

– Smart Contracts

– Compliance Management

– Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR97

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY END USER

– Banking

– Insurance

– NBFCs

BY Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What form of belongings and techniques do you use?

We use files from the demand and furnish aspect and paid databases.

Our report mentions all the sources and techniques used to accumulate files and information.

Can I get archives from a special area or geographic area?

Yes, we furnish country-specific facts in opinions and personalized formats.

In our report, we cowl most essential worldwide places and regions.

However, if a precise area is required, we will happily furnish the information that you need.

Do you provide market share records for a specific country/region?

Yes, we will assume about the scope to furnish market share information and insights.

This company is section of a personalized requirement.

Do you provide after-sales support?

Yes, we will furnish a quantity of hours of analyst assist to get to the bottom of your problem.

Please contact our profits marketing consultant and will time desk a meeting with our analyst.

Do you promote a specific area of the report?

Yes, we grant precise sections of the report.

Please contact our profits representative.

What if the file I want is no longer listed in the document repository?

The Stratagem Market Insights encompass a database of opinions on a wide variety of industries, on the other hand no longer all opinions are listed on the website.

Please contact our profits crew in accordance to your requirements.

What choices can I use before than shopping for the report?

We furnish consumers with centered and particular objective-based research.

You can contact an analyst for a product overview to get an opinion.

You can use your personalized requirements and we will grant you with the high-quality features.

Are you now not successful to find out what exactly you are looking for?

The scope can additionally no longer be covered.

If it is notably based totally on your special neighborhood of interest, we can customize your requirements and consist of them into the search for framework at any time, and supply you with customized evaluations in accordance to your authentic situation.

Request full Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR97

Industry Analysis Service:

An organization can develop strategies and policies for a firm with the help of industry analysis. By offering cutting-edge data, research, and analytics, Report Ocean fills in gaps in the current market environment and aligns clients’ perspectives on the industry. These research findings may provide our clients with insightful information that will help them forecast long-term and short-term market trends, consumer needs, cost-cutting measures, etc. In order to help our priceless clients align their strategies with their long-term growth goals, Report Ocean employs skilled research analysts who draw on their knowledge that has been honed over years of experience and advanced analytical tools.

Why choose the industry analysis service from Report Ocean?

Unparalleled, state-of-the-art industry research service

A knowledgeable and flexible group of specialists

Utilization of cutting-edge analytical tools to provide highly personalized industry intelligence research

Professional reporting to deliver information that is simple to use

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com