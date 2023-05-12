Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size May See A Big Move | Envision TEC, Stratasys Inc.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. 3D printing is also known as additive manufacturing, which is a technology for creating three-dimensional solid objects in the healthcare sector. 3D printed objects are produced through additive methods in which an object is produced by adding layers of material one after another until the product is made. The successive layers are placed over one another to make a 3D-printed object.

The use of 3D printing has advanced from prototyping in a variety of applications to the creation of functional components and goods. Factors such as the rising focus on the advancement of healthcare facilities, the increasing geriatric population, and surging demand for personalization and customization of medical products are attributing to the growth of the market.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6860

The rising incidences of various disorders such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, and others are propelling the demand for 3D printing. 3D printing plays a vital role in enhancing data visualization during diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical procedures for cardiology. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, it was estimated that over 17.9 million fatalities in 2019 were caused by cardiovascular diseases, accounting for nearly 32% of all deaths worldwide. Additionally, according to the National Library of Medicine, India has the highest global burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD). It is projected that approximately 4.77 million CVD-related fatalities in India during 2020, which is an increase from 2.26 million in 1990.

Hence, the increasing incidences of cardiovascular illness are accelerating the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising technological developments, as well as the heavy investments in R&D activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost associated with 3D printing and the lack of skilled labor is hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investments for R&D facilities, development of 3D printing-based products, and rising awareness among patients. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising focus on the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for customized medical equipment in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Envision TEC

Stratasys Inc.

Materialise NV

3D Systems Software

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Simbionix

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6860

RegenHU Ltd.

Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd.

3D Matters Pte Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation (3DS)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Henkel announced the introduction of its new class of 3D Printing resins for healthcare applications under its leading Loctite brand.3D Printing resins for healthcare applications. The broad portfolio of high-performance photopolymers delivers a variety of biocompatibility standards from safe-to-touch parts to medical devices.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Report Scope:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Materials:

Ceramics

Metals

Polymers

Biological Cells

By Application:

Surgical Guides

Implants

Surgical Instruments

Bioengineering

By Technology:

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6860

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Counter UAS System Market

Environment Health Safety Market

Extended Reality Market

Japan Mobile Mapping Market

Mobile Mapping Market

Southeast Asia SME Software Market

Southeast Asia Web 3.0 Market

Fashion Design and Production Software Market