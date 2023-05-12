Intravascular Ultrasound Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Boston Scientific Corp., Fujifilm Corp.

Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market is valued at approximately USD 734.44 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Intravascular ultrasound is also known as intravascular echocardiography is a medical imaging methodology. A miniature ultrasound probe is fitted to the distal end of this unique ultrasound catheter. A computerized ultrasound machine is connected to the catheter’s proximal end.

The rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement policies for coronary intervention procedures, and increasing expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure are primary factors that are contributing to the market growth across the globe.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6857

The rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is propelling the demand for effective diagnostic cardiovascular imaging techniques due to its high impact-rendering factors resulting in greater adoption of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, there were approximately 17.9 million deaths responsible for cardiovascular diseases in 2019, which shows nearly 32% of all deaths globally.

Thereby, the growing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease among population is witnessing a high demand for intravascular ultrasound, which soar the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising launch of new product lines in the market, as well as the growing focus on enhancing the image output quality are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, minimal use of IVUS catheters in developing countries and imposition of stringent regulatory policies related to product approval are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of ultrasound technology in primary care settings, increasing healthcare spending, and availability of reimbursement policies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising technological innovations, and economic development in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

GE Healthcare

Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Fujifilm Corp.

Samsung Medison

Chison Medical Technologies

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2020, Philips declared the introduction of Affiniti CVx a cardiovascular ultrasound system. This solution is specially designed to aids the cardiology departments to deliver better care to more patients with advanced efficiency and throughput.

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6857

Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Modality, Product, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Modality:

Virtual Histology IVUS

iMap IVUS

Integrated Backscatter IVUS

By Product:

Consoles

Accessories

Catheters

Guidewires

Others

By End-use:

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6857

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6857

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market

Drone Detection Optical Systems Market

Cybersecurity Market

Internet Advertising Market

Smart Cities Market

V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market

Construction Software Market

Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services Market