Semen Analysis Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Bio line Technologies, FlowLabs

Global Semen Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 0.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Semen Analysis also called a sperm count test is utilized to analyze the health and count of men’s sperm. Moreover, healthcare providers use research-based methods for the testing of semen.

A semen analysis includes testing of different physical characteristics of semen which include color, odor, pH, viscosity and liquefaction, volume, concentration, morphology and motility and progression of sperm. The rising incidences of male infertility and growing adoption of fertility testing as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences of male infertility due to lifestyle changes are contributing to the growth of the Global Semen Analysis market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates- as of 2020, globally around 186 million individuals are affected by infertility. Moreover, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) estimates- globally male infertility accounts for around 20-30% of infertility cases and contributes to 50% of cases overall. In addition, prevalence of male infertility in North America, Australia, and Central and Eastern Europe varied from 4 5-6%, 9%, and 8-12%, respectively. Also, growing online distribution platforms and increasing number of infertility centers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness towards semen testing and analysis in developing economies stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Semen Analysis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to presence of leading market players and increasing number of fertility testing facilities in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidences of male infertility, increasing awareness towards infertility analysis and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio line Technologies

Cooper Companies Inc (Cooper Surgical)

DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

FlowLabs

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Lab IVF Asia Pte Ltd

Leja Products B.V

Medical electronics systems

Microptic SL

Synergy medical systems

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Janani, an end-to-end reproductive health and sexual wellness solutions platform, rolled out its new DIY semen testing kits. Moreover, initially, this service would be available in Bangaluru only and would be extended to Mumbai in July 2021.

Global Semen Analysis Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Age Group, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Semen Analyzers

Centrifuges for Sample Preparation

Semen Test Kits

Disposables and Consumables

Software

By Age Group

34 and below 34 years

35-40 years

41 and greater than 41 years

By End-User

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

