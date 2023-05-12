Ubiquinone Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation

Global Ubiquinone Market is valued at approximately USD 496.33 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Ubiquinone or Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), is a naturally occurring vitamin-like molecule found in plants, animals, and the human body. It can be discovered in the heart, kidney, liver, and pancreas of a human. Additionally, ubiquinone is produced industrially using two different processes, including chemical synthesis and microbial fermentation.

Additionally, it is frequently used to treat illnesses including Huntington’s disease, breast cancer, gum infections, and others as well as problems of the heart like congestive heart failure. It is frequently used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to make tablets, supplements, and capsules. The rising pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industries and growing Geriatric Population as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising growth of the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industries is contributing to the growth of the Global Ubiquinone Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global pharmaceuticals market is estimated at USD 1,109 million, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 5.23%, to reach a market volume of USD 1,431 million by 2027. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2019, the nutraceuticals market was valued at USD 83.76 million, and the market is projected to grow to USD 133.4 million by 2025. Also, rising prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing usage in cognitive disease treatment would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations towards ubiquinone usage stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ubiquinone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing consumption of dietary supplements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and growing pharmaceutical sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hangzhou Jinlan Pharm-Drugs Technology Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Shandong Octagon Chemicals Limited

Shenzhou Biology & Technology Co., Ltd.

Sinoway Industrial Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, KaraMD announced the launch of CoQ10 Plus, a natural supplement intended to support heart health and the function of muscles. This new supplement is formulated to reduce oxidative stress, improve cellular energy, and support heart health.

Global Ubiquinone Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Production Method, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Production Method

Microbial Fermentation

Chemical Synthesis

By Application

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

