Conjugate Vaccines Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Novartis AG, Neuron Biotech

Global Conjugate Vaccines Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. A conjugate vaccine is a kind of subunit vaccine that uses a strong antigen as a carrier to combine a weak antigen with, thus enhancing the immune system’s response to the weak antigen.

By enhancing an immune response to an antigen, vaccines are used to avoid diseases like Haemophilus influenzae B (Hib), pneumococcus and others. The key factor driving the market growth of conjugate vaccines is rising government approvals and prevalence of pneumococcal disease globally. Thus, create the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

The Conjugate Vaccines is widely used to avoid pneumococcus diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of pneumococcus diseases is anticipated to propelling demand for the market during forecast period. According to WHO, 7,40,180 children under the age of five died from pneumonia in 2019, accounting for 14% of all child deaths in that age group but 22% of all pediatric deaths in children from 1 to 5.

Children and families worldwide are affected by pneumonia, but South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa have the highest death rates. Also, the rising government approval for Conjugate Vaccines to control the rising prevalence of various types of disease and encouraging market players for introducing a new product. For instance, in April 2020, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the MenQuadfi Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine’s Biologics License Application for the treatment of invasive meningococcal disease in people two years of age and older. Also, the constant R&D activities for the development of effective vaccines would create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the rising side effects associated with the conjugate vaccine stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Conjugate Vaccines Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the occurrence of the refined healthcare expenses and increasing the patient alertness level in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of key market players and increasing support from the government for the vaccine development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Conjugate Vaccines market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Novartis AG

Neuron Biotech

Serum Institute of India

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Bharat Biotech

Biological E Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline, plc.

Merck and Company

CSL Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA has approved PREVNAR 20TM (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for use in people 18 years of age and older to prevent pneumonia and invasive disease brought on by the 20 pneumococcal serotypes contained in the vaccine.

In July 2021, Kenilworth, also known as MSD outside of the USA and Canada, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved VAXNEUVANCETM (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) (pronounced VAKS-noo-vans) for use in adults 18 years of age and older as an immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae.

Global Conjugate Vaccines Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Disease Indication, Pathogen Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines

Multivalent Conjugate Vaccines

By Disease Indication:

Pneumococcal

Influenza

Diphtheria Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP)

Meningococcal

Others

By Pathogen Type:

Bacterial Conjugate Vaccine

Viral Conjugate Vaccine

Combination (Viral and Bacterial) Conjugate Vaccine

By End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

