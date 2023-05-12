Pneumonia Testing Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Quidel Corporation (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.)

Global Pneumonia Testing Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. A lung infection known as pneumonia is caused by the bacteria, fungus, or viruses. Alveoli, the air sacs in the lungs, become inflamed and swell with fluid or pus as a result of the infection. Cough, fever, chills, and breathing difficulties are a few of the pneumonia symptoms that are frequently seen.

Physical examination, evaluation of medical history, chest X-ray, blood culture, pulse oximetry, sputum culture, bronchoscopy, and fluid sample make the pneumonia testing process for this disease. The rise in concerns about pneumonia has led to an increase in the prevalence of the disease and early diagnosis. Also, another factor driving the growth is Increased use of point of care (POC) testing and technological advancements, such as nucleic acid detection worldwide, as well as a growth in the number of geriatric populations.

The rising prevalence of pneumonia will create the lucrative demand for the pneumonia testing market during forecast period. For instance, according to a 2019 UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) article, there are more than 1,400 cases of pneumonia per 100,000 people worldwide. Additionally, with 2,500 cases and 1,620 cases per 100,000 children, respectively, South Asia and West and Central Africa have the highest incidence of it.

Therefore, the above reasons are significant growth drivers for the market. Additionally, technology advancements in pneumonia testing are one of the key aspects that are expected to fuel this growth. Higher detection efficiency is provided by the advanced multiplex PCR (mPCR) based technology for diagnosing pneumonia, which minimizes cost and time. For instance, in 2018, in the US, Curetis launched the Unyvero System and LRT Cartridge. The method utilizes powerful multiplex PCR technology to easily determine a wide range of bacteria, indicators of antibiotic resistance, or toxins from sample to response. Also, rising use of point of care (POC) testing would create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the widespread utilization of chest X-rays as an essential tool for pneumonia detection stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pneumonia Testing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising number of pneumonia cases, favorable reimbursement policy and growing adoption of point-of-care technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population and growing cases of pneumonia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pneumonia Testing market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Quidel Corporation (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

INTEC (China)

OpGen (U.S.)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.)

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (U.S.)

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin S.p.A.) (U.S.)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

Recent Developments in the Market:

September 2021: CerTest Biotec developed and tested its CE-IVD multiplex assay VIASURE M. pneumoniae, L. pneumophila and C. pneumoniae real-time PCR kit for detection of principal pathogens implicated in atypical pneumoniae.

February 2021: Mesa Biotech, Inc. was fully acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The company would be able to grow its molecular diagnostics sector with the acquisition.

Global Pneumonia Testing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Type, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Type:

Streptococcus-based

Legionella-based

Chlamydophila-based

Viral Pneumonia-based

Mycoplasma Pneumonia-based

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

