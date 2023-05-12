Joint Pain Injections Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Abbvie Inc., Bioventus

Global Joint Pain Injections Market is valued approximately USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Arthritis injections are given directly into the joints to relieve pain and minimize inflammation and swelling. Joint pain usually occurs in the elderly as a result of pre-existing diseases or conditions.

Arthritis is a common disease that mainly occurs in the knee, ankle, hip, shoulder, elbow, and facet joints of the spine, causing joint pain that causes inflammation and increases joint discomfort. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and growing need for affordable treatment solutions as well as rising rate of injuries due to accidents are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is contributing to the growth of the Global Joint Pain Injections Market. For instance, according to The Arthritis Foundation estimates – as of 2019, approximately more than 91 million adults in the U.S. living with arthritis, and the number is protected to reach to 113 million by 2040.

Additionally, the number of adults in the U.S. with doctor-diagnosed arthritis is likely to increase to 78.4 million, and the number of individuals reporting activity limitations due to arthritis would increase to 34.6 million by 2040. Also, rising number of geriatric individuals and growing healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory framework for treatment approval stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Joint Pain Injections Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing prevalence of arthritis in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and rising expansion of contract manufacturing organizations, coupled with increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbvie Inc.

Anika Therapeutics

Bioventus

Eli Lilly and Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES (Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Zimmer Biomet

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2019- Tel Aviv, Israel based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has launched 1% Sodium Hyaluronate in the U.S. market after receiving approval from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. FDA. This new product is intended for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis in the knee

Global Joint Pain Injections Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Injection Type, Joint Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Injection Type

Interleukin Inhibitors

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

By Joint Type

Knee and Ankle

Hip Joint

Shoulder and Elbow

Facet Joints of the Spine

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

