Bunion Correction Systems Market Size To See Booming Growth | Arthrex, Inc., Acumed, LLC.

Global Bunion Correction Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 683.26 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bunion correction systems are specially designed to treat bunion (a deformity that occurs in a foot) that affects the metatarsophalangeal joint.

Factors such as the growing incidences of bunions and related conditions, the growing geriatric population, coupled with the change in lifestyle because of the increasing number of working individuals in developed and developing countries are driving market growth across the globe.

The rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgery to correct the condition is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth. According to Statista, the global market for minimally invasive surgery is expected to reach USD 20.5 billion in 2019. Additionally, it is anticipated that the amount will reach to USD 44.04 billion by 2030.

Accordingly, the high preference for minimally invasive surgery is exhibiting a positive influence on the bunion correction systems market. For instance, Zimmer Biomet launched its Re+Line- a Bunion Correction System a minimally invasive compression plate that is designed for easy insertion and medial placement through Guide Technology during bunion correction surgery. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of products to meet the growing consumer demand for minimally invasive products. Moreover, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as the increasing healthcare expenditure are presenting many opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the imposition of stringent norms and shortages of healthcare professionals are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bunion Correction Systems Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of skilled professionals and healthcare facilities and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising incidences of bunions, growing geriatric population as well as, increasing healthcare tourism in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Extremity Medical, LLC.

Acumed, LLC.

OrthoHelix Surgical Designs .

CrossRoads Extremity Systems

BioPro, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, CrossRoads Extremity Systems announced the introduction of DynaBunion Lapidus System- a 4D minimally invasive surgical bunion repair system that helps in restoring the normal foot anatomy in 4 different dimensions through small incisions.

Global Bunion Correction Systems Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Implants & Accessories

Wearables

By End-user:

Hospital

Ambulatory Centers

Specialty Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

