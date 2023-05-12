Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size Is Going To Boom | LEO Pharma Inc., Novartis AG

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market is valued at approximately USD 12.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Atopic dermatitis also known as eczema is a chronic, inflammatory skin, and non-contagious condition which affects the skin and leads to red, dry, itchy, and bumpy.

The rise in awareness regarding the product availability for the disease, and robust product portfolio, coupled with the increasing expenditure on healthcare services and products are bolstering the market demand worldwide. The rising incidences of atopic dermatitis is propelling the market demand across the globe. The Acta Derm Venereological Journal reported that in 2020 the doctor diagnosed that the prevalence of atopic dermatitis in adults varied from 17.1% in Europe to 10.2% in Asia; in children, the rates were 22.6% and 0.96%, respectively.

There by, the high incidences of atopic dermatitis among the population are reinforcing the need for atopic dermatitis drugs to receive timely and suitable treatment, which, in turn, augments the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing product approvals, as well as the growing R&D investments by the key market players present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of therapeutics and some side effects associated with drugs are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing R&D investment and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increase in pro-health initiatives, rise in consumer awareness, as well as strong healthcare reimbursement systems in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P.

Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LEO Pharma Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Incyte Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, AbbVie declared that the company is strengthening its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to review RINVOQ for atopic dermatitis adolescent and adult patients. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) was extended till quarter 3 of 2021.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Class, Route of Administration, , Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class:

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

PDE4 Inhibitors

Biologics

Others

By Route of Administration:

Topical

Injectable

Oral

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

