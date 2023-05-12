Virus Filtration Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Lonza Group Ltd., Sartorius AG

Global Virus Filtration Market Size study, By Product (Kits & Reagents, Systems, Services, Others), By Application (Biologicals, Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Medical Device Companies), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Virus Filtration Market is valued approximately USD 3.65 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Virus filtration is a method that is used to maintain a pathogen-free environment. The presence of various contagious agents such as microorganisms, viruses, bacteria, and others contaminate the water, air, and samples. Virus filtration is playing a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry make sure the purity and consumption of important items. This procedure proficiently maintains the hygiene of the laboratory.

The increasing investment in the R&D activities by the leading companies, rising government support for the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector, and flourishing growth of the biopharmaceutical industry are the major factors that are accelerating the market growth across the globe. For instance, as per Statista, in 2018, the biopharmaceutical industry was recorded with total revenue of USD 5.28 trillion. Also, the industry witnesses an upsurge and reached USD 7.15 trillion in January 2021.

Thereby, the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector is augmenting the demand for virus filtration in the near future. However, stringent regulations for the validation of filtration products and a highly consolidated market impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition, increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing and the rising adoption of single-use technologies are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Virus Filtration market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of the leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing incidences of infectious diseases, as well as the development of emerging economies such as India and China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Virus Filtration market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pall Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Sartorius AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Kits & Reagents

Systems

Services

Others

By Application

Biologicals

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Medical Device Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

