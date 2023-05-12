In Vitro Lung Mode Market Giants Spending is going to Boom

Global In Vitro Lung Model Market Size study, By Type (2D Models, 3D Models), By Application (Applications of 2D Models {Drug Discovery and Toxicology, 3D Model Development, Basic Research}, Applications of 3D Models {Drug Discovery and Toxicology, Physiological Research, Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global In Vitro Lung Model Market is valued approximately USD 317.37 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The in vitro lung model is a cell model that elaborates the normal or diseased lung physiology. This model works like lung tissue, in terms of functionality and physiology, and also facilitates a prognostic for in vitro screening. Animal testing is the most prevalent model that is highly used to analyze the impact of various diseases but with the rising inclination for reducing animal experimentation, in vitro alternatives are gaining huge traction among researchers and scientists.

The growing focus on developing substitutes for animal testing models, continuous technological developments of new 3D in vitro models, availability of funding coupled with rising incidences of chronic diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, and COPD are the major factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. As per the WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third major reason of fatalities worldwide, which leads to 3.23 million fatalities in 2019. Moreover, as per the American Lung Association, there were nearly 15.3 million people were diagnosed with COPD in 2017 and the amount reached 16.4 million people in 2018.

Therefore, rising incidences of lung-associated diseases are fueling the demand for the in vitro lung model in the impending years. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and complex processes for in vitro models impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing number of drug discovery activities and rising applications in oncology research, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global In Vitro Lung Model market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing government initiatives, as well as developing health care infrastructure, would create lucrative growth prospects for the In Vitro Lung Model market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Epithelix Srl

MatTek Corporation

Lonza Group

ATCC Company

InSphero AG

Emulate Company

AlveoliX AG

Oncotheis Ltd.

TissUse GmbH

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Components offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

2D Models

3D Models

By Application:

Applications of 2D Models

Drug Discovery and Toxicology

3D Model Development

Basic Research

Applications of 3D Models

Drug Discovery and Toxicology

Physiological Research

Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

