Taiwan's remote workers slept and ate better during COVID pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those in Taiwan working remotely during the pandemic ate more fruit and vegetables and slept better than those who commuted to work, according to survey results released by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Friday (May 12).

In a survey by the MOL of people who worked remotely during the pandemic, it was found that their daily fruit and vegetable consumption increased by 20% compared to those working in offices. Additionally, the survey found that almost 75% of remote workers were able to sleep more than six hours on average each night, a 12% increase over those commuting to the office each day.

Despite the improved diet and sleep schedule, nearly 40% of respondents said they would prefer to go back to on-site work, and only work remotely if necessary.

This could be because of increased mental strain felt by women who were working at home. The MOL survey found women aged 40 to 59 years old who live with or care for family, and those who are married, experienced an “increased psychological load” during the pandemic.

Nearly 50% of survey respondents reported watching more than four hours of online videos every week, representing a 24% increase compared to those in offices. There was no significant increase in the daily hours of work related to computer use, except for those working in education.

The questionnaire was distributed between April and December 2022, and surveyed workers from 11 companies across various industries, per CNA. The MOL distributed questionnaires to 199 men and 298 women working in the health care, manufacturing, education, and ICT industries.