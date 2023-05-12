Alexa
Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros visits Taiwan foreign minister

Meeting focused on migrant workers, regional security issues

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/12 17:14
Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros visiting Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Thursday. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senator Risa Hontiveros from the Philippines discussed regional security and the human rights of migrant workers during a visit to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (May 12).

In a news release, MOFA praised the Philippine legislator for backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in international bodies including the World Health Assembly (WHA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Her visit was even more meaningful as it amounted to a concrete act of support for Taiwan, MOFA said.

The ministry noted the close geographical and political links between the two countries, in fields such as trade, agriculture, and disaster management, and the presence of more than 150,000 Philippine workers in Taiwan. MOFA said it believed that during her visit, Hontiveros would better understand Taiwan's efforts to protect human rights, democracy, regional peace, and stability.

During Thursday’s (May 11) meeting with Wu, the senator said the trip gave her the opportunity to understand better the position of Philippine migrant workers, according to MOFA. The visit had been fruitful and meant she would continue to work on deepening bilateral cooperation, Hontiveros said.
