Woman in Taipei kills polio-stricken son ahead of Mother's Day weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police officers in Taipei City’s Songshan District responded to a distress call from a Filipino caregiver at around 7 a.m. on Friday (May 12) morning.

The caregiver told officers that a 52-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) had died in his residence. Officers arrived to find Lin, who had severe polio, without vital signs. He was accompanied by his 79-year-old mother, who was weeping at his bedside.

Lin’s nose and mouth were both reportedly covered by duct tape, which had caused him to asphyxiate. After the mother was calm enough to be questioned by officers, she admitted to the murder of her son, reported UDN.



The mother said she was unable to properly care for her son due to old age. She said the daily burden of caring for him had exhausted her mentally and physically, and in her despair, she chose to take her son’s life.

A report from LTN indicates that Lin was afflicted with polio in his early teens, and the mother had cared for her son for over 40 years.



Taipei City Department of Social Welfare (DOSW) issued a statement saying the individuals involved were not socio-economically disadvantaged. Lin’s condition qualified him for permanent disability, and he received a stipend from the city government to assist with medical expenses.

Lin’s 90-year-old father, an older brother, a sister-in-law, and the foreign caregiver also live at the home. The DOSW reportedly made regular visits and calls to check with the family, and there were no indications of mistreatment or abuse in the home.

The mother is being held by police while the investigation is being conducted.