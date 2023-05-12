Taiwan’s Gogoro reports NT$2.44 billion first quarter revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro released its first quarter financial results on Thursday (May 12).

Gogoro announced first quarter revenue of NT$2.44 billion (US$79.3 million), representing a decline of 16% from the same quarter last year. Hardware sales in Q1 were NT$1.45 billion, down 27.7% year-over-year.

The company’s vehicle sales volume shrank by 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogoro said the decline was attributed to delays in the announcement of city government subsidies, increases in gas-powered scooter sales, and low-cost and low-power electric scooters gaining market share. The company noted it still maintained a market share of 80.6% in the electric scooter segment.

Battery swapping service revenue for Q1 was NT$994 million, up 9.8% year-over-year. Total subscribers at the end of the first quarter exceeded 538,000, up 15.2% from the 467,000 subscribers at the end of the same quarter last year.

Gogoro said its Q1 net loss was NT$1.25 billion, up NT$582 million from NT$668 million in the same quarter a year earlier. It said the increase in net loss was partially offset by cuts in sales and marketing expenses due to more targeted marketing campaigns and lower headcount compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Looking ahead to the entire year, Gogoro expects revenue to come in between NT$12.31-NT$13.85 billion, which represents a 4.5-17.6% increase compared to 2022. They also said they expect 90-95% of full year revenue to be generated within the Taiwan market.

“Our performance in the first quarter of 2023 is in line with expectations and reflects seasonally lower volume and revenue we usually see in Taiwan during the first quarter," said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

"We continue to execute on our international expansion plans in India, the Philippines, and other new markets and plan to transition from pilots to commercial deployments in several of these markets this year. In Taiwan, we are expanding our retail channels and broadening our product offerings.”