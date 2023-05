The danger is visible to the naked eye: Behind the idyllic mountain village, the "Brienzer Rutsch" is rising. In the coming weeks, 2 million cubic met... The danger is visible to the naked eye: Behind the idyllic mountain village, the "Brienzer Rutsch" is rising. In the coming weeks, 2 million cubic meters of rock threaten to break loose and plunge into the depths. The rocks have been moving more than twice as fast as just a few weeks ago, and could soon bury Brienz.