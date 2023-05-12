ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market Set to Achieve Massive Revenue Growth | AVIVA, Berkshire Hathaway, China Pacific Insurance

The ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

According to the report, the size of the ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market is forecast to see a rise in market size to more than US$ 17,165 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the 6 years forecast term. ASEAN automotive insurance market is analyzed for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2017-2020 is the historic data, 2021 is considered as the base year and 2022-2027 are forecast values.

The comprehensive analysis of the ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

The competition landscape section of the report covers descriptive profiles of 12 prominent players and readers can request for revising the list or include additional players, as per their research requirements. Details covered for these players include – Business description, company financials, and claims, key details, strategy outlook, list of products, and recent developments. The players profiled in the report include the following – AVIVA Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Co., Chubb Group, People’s Insurance Company of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance’ Tokio Marine Group, Admiral Group Plc, AIG (American International Group, Inc.), Allianz, and Allstate Insurance Company.

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Risk Coverage, Coverage Term, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Ownership, End-user, and Region. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Segmentation Outline

By Risk Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Liability Coverage

Personal Injury Coverage

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Add-ons Road-side assistance Engine replacement Nil Depreciation



By Coverage Term

One year

3 Years

5 Years

More than 5 years

By Distribution Channel

Agency

Bank

Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

Direct

Others

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicles Petrol Diesel Other

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

By Vehicle Application

Personal 2 Wheelers 4 Wheelers

Commercial Passenger Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

By Vehicle Ownership

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By End-user

Individuals

Businesses Enterprise Logistics Retail Education Energy & Mining Construction Others



By Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN

