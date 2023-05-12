Diagnostics Market Poised for Significant Revenue Upsurge | Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton

The Diagnostics Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is projected to reach US$ 4,480.7 Mn by 2030 from US$ 2,984.8 Mn in 2021, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2030.

The Global Asthma Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 3,385.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 5,857.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the projection period.

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2030. The Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to witness a growth in its revenue from US$ 489.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 992.8 Mn by 2030. Further, the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is anticipated to experience a leap forward in its revenue from US$ 460.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 828.5 Mn by 2030, recording a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period.

The comprehensive analysis of the Diagnostics Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

The key players in the Global Diagnostics Market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickenson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and BioMerieux, among others.

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Test Type and End User. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Segmentation Outline

By Test Type segment of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiographic Method

Cytokine Detection Assay

Nucleic Acid Testing

Detection of Latent Infection

Diagnostic Laboratory Method

Detection of Drug Resistance

Others

By End User segment of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Asthma Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiographic Method

Spirometry Test

Bronchodilator Reversibility Test

FeNO Test

Peak Flow

Bronchial Challenge Tests

Allergy tests

Others

By End User segment of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

CRP Test

PT & PTT Test

Urinalysis

Pulse Oximetry

Others

By End User segment of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Blood Test

Chest X-Ray Test

Pulse Oximetry

Sputum Test

Others

By End User segment of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

