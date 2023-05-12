Senator's bill calls for hardening US hangers to prep for Chinese attack on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday (May 11) introduced a bill that directs the Pentagon to fortify aircraft shelters for U.S. warplanes in the Indo-Pacific to be better prepared for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Thursday (May 11) that Rubio introduced a bill in Congress calling on the U.S. Secretary of Defense to formulate a plan addressing the issue. Rubio proposed the bill be called the ‘‘Deterring Chinese Preemptive Strikes Act of 2023.’’

The bill requires the secretary of defense to conduct a comprehensive inventory of all types of U.S. aircraft shelters deployed in the first, second, and third island chains in the Indo-Pacific region that are tasked with responding to assaults by Chinese forces against Taiwan. At the same time, the Department of Defense would also be required to improve the defense capabilities of the aviation shelters.

Once the legislation is enacted, the secretary of defense must submit a report on its survey of aircraft shelters in the Indo-Pacific region to the appropriate congressional committees within 120 days of enactment. Within 60 days after the report is submitted, the secretary of defense should submit plans to the committees to harden the aircraft shelters.

The draft bill will be considered by the Senate's Armed Service Committee. Rubio's office told RFA, “Senator Rubio has been clear on the importance of defending Taiwan."

When asked if Congress was coordinating with U.S. President Joe Biden on guarding against threats to U.S. airspace, Rubio's office responded the administration “appears to be more concerned about not antagonizing China instead of taking the steps needed to protect American servicemembers from future attacks.”

Rubio's office said that according to recent war games by the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and other institutions, China's possible strategy before invading Taiwan could include launching missiles at U.S. military bases in the Indo-Pacific region in order to prevent Washington from intervening.