AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/12 15:10
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 20...

Crowds are on the way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Va...

A dog wears Union flags as he attends the Big Lunch celebration in Alfriston in East Sussex, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Big Lunch is part of th...

Supporters wave Turkish and CHP party flags during an election campaign rally of the leader and Nation Alliance's presidential candidate Kemal Kilicda...

French President Emmanuel Macron touches the national flag at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, under the Arc de Triomphe, during ceremonies marking Vi...

Let 3 of Croatia perform during the first semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meis...

A South-Sudanese woman who fled fighting in Sudan lies on the ground with her child under a tree after returning to Malakal town, which is hosting tho...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, top center, is challenged by Real Madrid's Nacho during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match betwee...

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez fights for the ball with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, left, during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match b...

A woman leans on a flowering tree and on top of a trench in a park in Kyiv, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions at the frontline near Kremenna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Pho...

Fireworks explode over the historical building of the Moscow State University on the Vorobyovy Gory (the Sparrow Hills) during Victory Day, the 78th a...

May 5-11, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and Russia's celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

