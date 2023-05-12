Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ticket scalpers face up to 3 years in prison, fine of 50 times ticket price

Lawmakers want to expand fines to cover public transport and registrations for hospital visits

  194
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/12 14:31
Calvin Harris performing at Creamfields Taiwan on April 2. (Taiwan News, Matthew Strong photo)

Calvin Harris performing at Creamfields Taiwan on April 2. (Taiwan News, Matthew Strong photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anyone caught reselling a ticket for cultural performances for personal profit will face a three-year prison term as well as a fine of up to 50 times the original price of the ticket, according to legislation approved Friday (May 12).

The issue gained prominence in March after at least one person tried to sell tickets for a concert by K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Kaohsiung City for NT$400,000 (US$13,100) each, or 40 times the retail value. As a result of public anger, the Cabinet proposed amendments to the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act to counter ticket scalping.

The proposals passed in a third reading by the Legislative Yuan included a maximum fine of 50 times the retail value of the ticket for ticket scalpers. People using misleading information and methods including online algorithms to buy large quantities of tickets for resale could face a maximum three-year prison sentence or a fine of NT$3 million, the Liberty Times reported.

Scalpers infringed the right of citizens to enjoy concerts, dance performances, and sports events for a reasonable price, the supporters of the amendments said. Some lawmakers advocated the drawing up of a separate law to counter similar practices in other sectors of society, including the reselling of public transport tickets and of registrations for hospital visits.
ticket scalping
ticket scalper
prison sentence
fines
Legislative Yuan
Blackpink
Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Swiss National Council votes to deepen ties with Taiwan Legislative Yuan
Swiss National Council votes to deepen ties with Taiwan Legislative Yuan
2023/05/04 12:02
Taiwan allows Coast Guard officers to take decision to fire weapons
Taiwan allows Coast Guard officers to take decision to fire weapons
2023/05/02 15:27
Taiwanese lawmakers travel to France
Taiwanese lawmakers travel to France
2023/04/14 20:08
Taiwan raises fine for drivers not yielding to pedestrians to NT$6,000
Taiwan raises fine for drivers not yielding to pedestrians to NT$6,000
2023/04/14 17:27
Guatemala president to speak at Taiwan's Legislative Yuan next month
Guatemala president to speak at Taiwan's Legislative Yuan next month
2023/04/13 11:15