Taiwan battery firm invests billions in France, cites 'political issues' at home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Car battery maker ProLogium is not Taiwanese anymore, according to company executives who on Thursday (May 12) said the company will build its largest factory in France with an investment of US$5.68 billion (NT$174.6 billion).

ProLogium Chief Executive Vincent Yang (楊思枏) told reporters the move was motivated by “political issues,” per Reuters. He said because of this, the company’s board does not want to enlarge capacity in Taiwan.

"We are not a Taiwanese company anymore," Yang said.

The planned “gigafactory” will be in the Dunkirk region, and will produce solid-state batteries. It is set to begin operation in 2026 and reach full production capacity the following year.

In January 2022, ProLogium signed a cooperation agreement with Mercedes Benz Group AG to receive inward investment targeting solid-state battery development, and was granted a seat on the Mercedes board. Mercedes executive Gilles Normand said the investment represented a partial transfer of the company to Europe.

“"We are really replicating the company from Taiwan,” he said.

Director of the Asia Program at Institut Montaigne Mathieu Duchatel said the investment represents double the current level of Taiwanese investment in the EU. He added that it may be enough to change the perception that Taiwan under invests in Europe.

The announcement comes as the French government rolls out new tax credits for environmentally friendly investments, which the French presidential office said will cover a company's capital expenditures on up to 40% of their investments in wind and solar power, heat pumps, and batteries.

Taiwanese technology companies are increasingly investing outside Taiwan. iPhone manufacturer Foxconn began construction on a factory in Thailand and purchased a plant in the U.S. state of Ohio in 2022, while semiconductor manufacturer TSMC is negotiating a reported US$40 billion investment in the U.S.