Taiwan's EVA Air wins Skytrax 5-star rating for 8th year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air on Thursday (May 11) said it has once again been awarded Skytrax's five-star airline certification.

In a press release, EVA Air said that only 10 airlines in the world have received a five-star rating this year. It is also the only airline in Taiwan to be awarded this certification.

This marks the eighth year in a row since 2016 the airline has received this rating. EVA President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said that reaching the highest level of Skytrax's auditing system is "both an honor and the best affirmation we could receive of the good and hard work all our employees perform every day." Sun added that "it motivates us to continuously improve our services."

Skytrax, the U.K.'s leading aviation service research agency, awards airlines one-to-five stars annually following comprehensive analysis of quality standards for nearly 350 airlines across the world. The criteria assessed included airport services, seat comfort, inflight service supplies, cabin comfort, catering, in-flight entertainment, cabin crew services, among other aspects.

In addition to EVA Air, the nine other airlines that received the top five-star rating in 2023 are: Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, Hainan Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia.

For their analysis of EVA Air, Skytrax inspectors highlighted the air carrier's smooth boarding, inflight services, flight attendant service skills, inflight tableware and inflight entertainment system. They also noted cabin cleanliness, amenity kits, cabin safety and seat comfort in EVA’s Boeing-787 Royal Laurel Class as outstanding features.