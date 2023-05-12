Letter to Editor: United in our alliance with Taiwan on Paraguay's National Day

On May 14-15, Paraguayan people will commemorate the 212nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Paraguay as a free and sovereign country.

For this reason, it is a very special day of familial reunion, when we rediscover our original values of national identity and, above all, cherish our shared desire to live always, as a free nation, in democracy and with full validity of the rule of law.

The collective joy of this commemoration obliges us to assume the patriotic commitment that was initiated by the fathers of our nation. We will continue to defend with firmness our republican coexistence, as well as the principles established in our national Constitution, such as the principle of self-determination of the people, international law and direct opposition to any dictatorship or political system that seeks to violate human rights in any society.

The Paraguayan writer Augusto Roa Bastos, in an essay published many years ago, wrote that in the general panorama of Hispanic American culture, Paraguay has always been a land little less than unknown: “An island surrounded by land in the heart of the continent."

This study drew attention to the fact that researchers of American culture had not made much effort to unravel the causes that make Paraguayan culture an unknown land, apparently forgotten for mysterious reasons.

However, we can affirm that throughout its history, it is a country that has been marked out by the heroism of its inhabitants. The blood of its citizens has written glorious pages of history that should make us feel proud of belonging to the heroic Guarani people.

This date also brings us together to remember that the last election of the national authorities in my country has ratified the solid friendship and spirit of cooperation with the Republic of China — Taiwan. We have maintained this bond for more than 65 years and have fruitful relations, based on respect, solidarity and the mutual desire for progress and the wellbeing of our peoples.

Finally, I would like to conclude these brief words by recalling the phrase of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Let us all work together to always elevate our country, so that every day we feel proud of being Paraguayans.