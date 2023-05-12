Taichung MRT to sue construction firm for NT$200 million over crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung MRT (TMRT) said on Thursday (May 11) it would file suit against the construction company responsible for a deadly crash on Wednesday (May 10) and seek over NT$200 million (US$6,498,000) in compensation.

On Wednesday (May 10), near the intersection of Wenxin South 5th Road and Wenxin Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, the boom of a crane operated at a construction project run by Highwealth Construction fell off a 31-story luxury apartment building and landed on the noise barrier and track area of the TMRT Green Line. As crews did not notice the obstacle until it was too late to override the automated train, it collided with the crane 41 seconds later.

A 52-year-old woman identified Lin Shu-ya (林淑雅), a law professor and Indigenous rights activist at Providence University, became trapped under the carriage when the accident occurred and died from head trauma. Ten other passengers were injured in the collision, including a Canadian, who was standing in the front of the train when the crash occurred.

The TMRT's acting chair, Lin Liang-tai (林良泰) held a press conference at Feng-le Park Station next to the incident at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Before the meeting commenced, a moment of silence was held for Lin Shu-ya.

During the media briefing, TMRT Chief of Operations Hsu Tai-ming (許泰銘) said the security officer and attendant had complied with standard operating procedures (SOP) in responding to the emergency. However, Hsu added staff did not have enough time to respond to the incident and after conducting a review, TMRT would evaluate the installation of emergency buttons on platforms to avoid similar incidents.

Lin said the accident led to the loss of a TMRT train, damaged a stretch of track, and impacted operations. As such, TMRT would seek over NT$200 million in compensation from the construction company involved in the accident, and review the relevant emergency response procedures for accidents.