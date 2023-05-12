Taiwan sees return of plum rain on Mother's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist, Daniel Wu (吳德榮), expects stable weather to continue with cloudy and partly sunny weather on both Friday and Saturday (May 12-13).

Wu says temperatures will be mostly warm throughout Taiwan during the day and cooler at night. By region, temperatures will range between 18-28 C in the north, 20-31 C in central areas, 20-32 C in the south, and 18-32 C in the east.

Those hoping for good weather on Mother’s Day this Sunday (May 14) will be disappointed. An approaching weather front heralds the arrival of the second plum rain of the year, bringing substantial moisture. Rainfall over the weekend is expected to be less than previous plum rains, with each region of Taiwan experiencing intermittent rain or thundershowers.

Next week, Wu expects the weather front to move eastward with weather improving from the north to the south. After periods of sporadic rain, skies will become increasingly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 16-17) with occasional sunshine and brief showers in mountainous areas as daytime temperatures could rise in excess of 30 C.

Wu notes inconsistencies between major international weather modeling systems such as ECMWF, GFS, and CMC, making it difficult to predict weather trends on Thursday (May 18) and beyond, as more observation is required.