AP PHOTOS: Migrants attempt to cross into the U.S. before Title 42 ends

By Associated Press
2023/05/12 07:09
Asylum-seekers wait between the double fence on U.S. soil along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. The mi...
Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Title 42 policy, a federal...
Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Title 42 policy, a federal...
Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, We...
Asylum-seekers wait between the double fence on U.S. soil along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. The mi...
Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Border Patrol and Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesd...
Texas National Guard soldiers tie rows of barbed-wire to be installed near a gate in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursda...
A shackled migrant smiles while transported by bus to board a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement repatriation flight to Guatemala in El Paso, Te...
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S., seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been showing up at the US...
Migrants stand on the bank of the Rio Grande river as Texas National Guards block them from behind razor wire, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, ...
Migrants pass through razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river where Texas National Guards verbally tell them not to cross, as migrants enter th...
Migrants cross the Rio Grande to the U.S. side, from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in h...
Migrants wade across a river during as they trek across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama, in hopes of reaching the U.S., Wednesday, May 10, 2023...
A migrant from Colombia, center, gives a blanket to a father and son, also from Colombia, as the group waits to apply for asylum after crossing the bo...
A group of migrants sleep in a makeshift campsite as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, near Jacumba, C...
A man from Colombia uses metallic fabric to keep his feet warm as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico on Wednesday, May...
FILE - Migrants that were trying to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents, wait to be processed in Granjeno, Texas, early Thursday, May 4, 2023. A recent su...
Venezuelan migrants take a break during their walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama, in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023....
Migrants walk up the bank on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been ...
A Texas National Guardsman stands along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into the U.S., on the banks of the Rio Grande, as seen from M...
Migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrict...
A migrant couple struggles while carrying their baby as they approach a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Pas...
Texas National Guard soldiers carry a barbed-wire to be installed near a gate at the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, M...
Migrants arrive at a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2...
Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, We...

Clasping exhausted children, desperate migrants tried to make their way to the United States Thursday before the end of the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42.

In Texas, members of the National Guard were deployed to the Mexico border as part of their state's response to the rush, bearing guns as migrants came with dozing children, and clothes soaked by crossing the Rio Grande.

Moving between border fences festooned with razor wire, the migrants sheltered from the grueling sun beneath sheets of white cloth.

One shackled migrant smiled as he was taken by bus to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement repatriation flight to Guatemala. Nearby, members of the Texas National Guards unfurled more wire.

Outside Matamoros, Mexico, migrants stood on the bank of the Rio Grande, blocked from entering the U.S.

The migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and nations in Central America, among others, were driven by fear that it could be harder for them to stay on U.S. soil once the restrictions are lifted.

One migrant from Colombia gave a blanket to a father and son, also from Colombia. The group had been camping just across from California for days, waiting to apply for asylum.