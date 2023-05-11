Urology Devices Market Size May See A Big Move | Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Stryker (U.S.)

Global Urology Devices Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Various urological disorders such urolithiasis, urethral malignancies, bladder disorders, and kidney diseases can be treated and diagnosed with the help of urology devices.

It includes a wide range of consumables, such sheaths, dilators, and catheters. These devices, are used to identify disorders of the bladder and urethra, include urodynamic systems, urology robotic systems, laser and lithotripsy devices, cystoscopes, and ureteroscopes. The key factors driving the market growth are rising prevalence of kidney disorders, and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, which create the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

For instance, According to USRDS Coordinating Center (CC), 14.9% of the adult population in the United States that were surveyed during 2015 and 2018 had chronic kidney disease (CKD) based on a low eGFR or proteinuria (on a single examination).

Additionally, another factor driving the market growth is the rising number of hospitals and investments in laparoscopy and endoscopy facilities. For instance, in 2021, Fairfield General Hospital launched a new Greater Manchester Endoscopy Modular Facility in Bury. The facility was specially commissioned by Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Collaboration to assist the delivery of endoscopy services after the pandemic disruption. The market for urology devices like endoscopes and endovision systems for efficient treatment and care of urological conditions is anticipated to grow as a result of such investments by hospitals in the acquiring of advanced instruments, the expansion of facilities, and the establishment of new facilities. Also, increasing research & development activities would create the lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost of Urology Devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Urology Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising number of kidney disease patients, increase in patient visits for treatment and diagnostic. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of urological conditions and growing number of hospitals and investments in the region of would create lucrative growth prospects for the Urology Devices market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Stryker (U.S.)

Cook Medical (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, Olympus Corporation introduced the Soltive SuperPulsed Laser Systemin the US as a device for urologists to use for soft tissue treatment and stone lithotripsy.

In 2018, Fresenius Medical Care announced the acquisition of renal hospitals and dialysis facilities in China. These acquisitions would raise the number of dialysis centres in region.

Global Urology Devices Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Endoscopes

Laser & Lithotripsy Devices

Dialysis Devices

Other Devices

By Application:

Urolithiasis

Urethral Malignancies

Bladder Disorders

Kidney Diseases

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

