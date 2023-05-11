Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Deep Dive, Oculis S.A.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Glaucoma therapeutics refers to the various alternative treatments for Primary Angle-Closure (PAC) and Primary Open-Angle (POA) glaucoma. The condition is caused by structural changes in the optic nerves, which frequently lead to blindness and vision loss.
Topical eye drops that primarily include beta-blockers, prostaglandin analogues, cholinergic, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and alpha-adrenergic agonists can be used to start the treatment for glaucoma. These eye drops decrease the amount of fluid generated in the eyes, reducing intraocular pressure (IOP). The usage of devices such as implantable extended-release devices, drug-eluting punctal plugs, polymer-based contact lenses, microneedle-injection devices, and microdosing technologies can then be followed by traditional or laser surgical procedures or a combination of both.
One of the main factors fueling the market’s growth is the rising incidence of glaucoma worldwide. Patients with diabetes and other eye conditions, such as Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), cataract, and dry eye, are significantly more probable to develop glaucoma. Also, another factor driving the market growth is increasing technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology and rising product innovation and development is anticipated to create demand for the market.
The key factors projected to fuel the growth of the global glaucoma therapeutics market are the rising occurrences of blindness and the rising numbers of glaucoma patients. The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness reports that in 2020, 80 million individuals have glaucoma, an increase of nearly 20 million from its 2010 data findings. Additionally, the rising geriatric population is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the drug recalls by major players stifled market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the well-developed medical infrastructure and rising prevalence of glaucoma in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, rising ocular disorders, and the growing number of blind and visually impaired people would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glaucoma Therapeutics market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Allergan Plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Akorn Operating Company LLC
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
Oculis S.A.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
Alcon
Pfizer Inc.
Nanodropper, Inc.
Recent Developments in the Market:
In May 2020, AbbVie Inc announced the acquisition of Allergan Plc. Through this AbbVie Inc. has been able to establish itself as a market leader in the glaucoma sector.
In Dec. 2019, In Japan, Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the launch of AIBETA, a combination drug for the treatment of glaucoma and hypertension.
Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Report Scope:
Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
Base Year for Estimation: 2021
Forecast period: 2022-2029
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Drug Class:
Beta Blockers
Prostaglandins Analogs
Alpha Adrenergic Agonists
Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
Combination Drugs
By Disease Indication:
Open Angle Glaucoma
Angle Closure Glaucoma
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
