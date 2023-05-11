Nebulizer Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Omron Corporation, GE Healthcare

Global Nebulizer Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Nebulizer is a medical device that converts the medicine into mist and delivers it directly to the lungs. These devices, generally consists of a motor, mouthpiece, cup, and tubing, use oxygen, compressed air, or ultrasonic power to break up the liquid drug into aerosols, turning it into a fine mist.

These are prescribed by doctors to patients who suffer to take deep breaths when using an inhaler. Nebulizers are typically used to treat severe respiratory problems such cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and others. The key factor driving the market growth is rising incidence of respiratory disease worldwide, increasing demand for innovative respiratory medicinal delivery devices and the growing geriatric population are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), and other is anticipated to create the demand for Nebulizers for the treatment. According to the National Asthma Prevalence Report 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 25,257,138 Americans that have asthma, of whom 4,226,659 were children under the age of 18 and 21,030,479 were adults over the age of 18.

Due to this, it is predicted that the market would rise because of the rising incidence of asthma. Additionally, the development of technologically advanced nebulizers in various regions of the world is also accelerating the market’s growth. For instance, in 2002, AireHealth garnered 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its connected nebulizer labelled as VitalMed. The device is a portable, electronic vibrating mesh nebulizer made for patients to inhale liquid medicines both inside and outside of the home. The market is growing as a result of these approvals. Also, growing demand for demand for home healthcare devices would create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the drug loss during drug delivery may stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nebulizer Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising respiratory disorders and efforts by the government such as favorable reimbursement policies, increase in customer awareness, and well established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, growing focus on preventive care, and govt. initiatives promoting technological innovations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nebulizer market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allied Healthcare

Vectura Group Plc.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Aerogen

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Briggs Healthcare

Beurer GmBH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, PARI Pharma GmbH earned approval for the LAMIRA nebulizer system to deliver ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) in Japan. The device has a customized drug reservoir with an 8.4 ml dose capacity and a specially designed aerosol head with a valved aerosol chamber for the aerosolization of ARIKAYCE.

Global Nebulizer Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Jet

Mesh

Ultrasonic

By End-use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Emergency Centers

Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

