Digital PCR Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Digital PCR Market is valued at approximately USD 428.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) is a biotechnological innovation of the conventional polymerase chain reaction procedure. It is a high-throughput absolute quantitative method that is used directly to quantify and clonally amplify nucleic acids strands such as DNA, cDNA, or RNA.

The increasing adoption of digital devices by laboratories, rising expenditure on healthcare products and services, coupled with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of dPCR over real-time polymerase chain reaction are the primary factors that are fueling the market demand across the globe. The global digital PCR market is expanding as a result of an increase in the occurrence of diseases such lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumours. Through digital PCR tests, cancer is molecularly diagnosed. For instance, according to the Globocan, lung cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in Europe and is predicted to have 477,534 new cases of diagnosis in 2020.

Similarly, according to the National Brain Tumor Society, it was estimated that approximately 700,000 people in the United States are affected by a primary brain tumor, and nearly 88,970 more are likely to be diagnosed by 2022. Thus, the growing incidences of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders are acting as a catalyzing factor for the demand for digital PCR in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing technological developments in dPCR, as well as the rising shift of healthcare providers from droplet to chip-based technology is presenting various growth prospects to the market over the forecasted years. However, the availability of alternatives such as NGS and the high cost of systems stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital PCR Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced and high-cost diagnostics and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, as well as the improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

JN Medsys

Stilla Cosmetics

Sysmex Corporation

Standard BioTools Inc.

Precigenome LLC.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Becton Dikinson and Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Stilla and Promega Corporation declared that the companies signed their co-marketing agreement to combine sample preparation with the new Maxwell systems and digital polymerase chain reaction on the six-color Naica system. The primary objective of this collaboration is to expand both companies’ product portfolios.

In March 2022, Stilla declared the company’s partnership with 12 distributors across the EMEA region to strengthen their presence in the EMEA region.

In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled the introduction of the company’s new Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q a digital system.

Global Digital PCR Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Product, Indication, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

Others

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Indication:

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

