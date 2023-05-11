Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market is valued at approximately USD 529.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Drug-eluting balloon catheters also generally named drug-coated balloon catheters are semi-compliant angioplasty balloons used to deliver anti-proliferative drugs via inflated balloons. It helps in eluting the drug in the targeted vessel and lessens the negative impact of late thrombosis without implanting a permanent foreign object.

The balloon technology is based on the theory of targeted medication delivery, which promotes quick artery wall repair and inhibits the growth of smooth muscle cells. The global market growth is likely to be driven by the factors such as increasing cases of peripheral and coronary artery diseases, the growing geriatric population leading to cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the rising need for surgical interventions.

Surging demand for minimally invasive procedures is acting as a catalyzing factor in the market growth across the globe. For instance, as per the NEWS Medical Life Sciences article released in December 2021, drug-coated balloon catheters are highly used with minimally invasive procedures and gaining high traction as replacements over dangerous stent treatment the myocardial infarction.

Similarly, according to the NCBI article released in February 2021, the drug-coated balloon offers a wide range of benefits such as minimal side effects than drug-eluting stents, which creates it as a most adaptive therapeutics approach for coronary disease. Accordingly, the high preference towards minimally invasive procedures owing to its leads surgeries less painful and helps in fast recovery. Moreover, the rising introduction of paclitaxel-coated balloon catheter products, as well as the increasing technological advancements in drug-eluting balloon catheters are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years.

However, the high cost of development and commercialization of drug-eluting balloons, along with the adverse effects and product recalls are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidences of heart diseases and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease, growing patient population, as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are propelling the demand for drug-eluting balloon catheters in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

B. Braun SE

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

BIOTRONIK

Cordis Corporation

MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, BD unveiled the introduction of the first-in-human prevision trial to assess the safety and effectiveness of the peripheral sirolimus drug-coated balloon (DCB). The purpose of the trials was to evaluate sirolimus’ efficacy as a future therapy option for people with peripheral artery disease (PAD).

In January 2021, MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. announced that they received an EU CE mark for their Reewarm PTX Drug Coated Balloon PTA catheter for femoral popliteal artery indication during percutaneous transluminal angioplasty.

In November 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation declared that the Ranger, a drug-eluting balloon catheter received approval from U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The product is specially designed to treat patients with PAD, Proximal Popliteal Artery (PPA),a dn Superficial Femoral Artery (SFA).

Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Drug, Indication, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

By Drug:

Paclitaxel

Sirolimus

Others

By Indication:

Coronary Intervention

Peripheral Intervention

By End-user:

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics and Catheterization Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

