Epinephrine Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Viatris Inc., kaleo, Inc.

Global Epinephrine Market is valued at approximately USD 1.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.0%% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Epinephrine is a hormone and medication that is used to treat various situations, including emergency treatment of type 1 hypersensitivity reactions such as anaphylaxis.

Adrenaline is normally generated by the adrenal glands and by a small number of neurons in the medulla oblongata. The availability of adequate reimbursement policies in developed countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with rising awareness regarding the availability of various treatment options are the primary factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe. The increasing incidences of medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, anaphylaxis, respiratory diseases (asthma), and others are fueling the demand for epinephrine to manage these diseases and are leveraging market demand in the global market.

According to data from the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, more than 150 million individuals worldwide suffer from allergic illnesses. Additionally, the Anaphylaxis Campaign research projects that by 2025, the allergy is likely to affect over 50% of all Europeans. Similarly, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) estimates that allergies account for more than USD 18 billion in annual medical costs and rank as the sixth biggest cause of chronic diseases in the United States. Additionally, more than 50 million Americans experience allergic reactions each year. Thus, these aforementioned factors are fueling the demand for epinephrine, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth. Moreover, the rising advancements in auto-injectors, such as AI-enabled and needle-free auto-injectors, as well as the increasing adoption of AI are transforming drug delivery for epinephrine and presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of auto-injectors and limited reimbursement in developing countries are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Epinephrine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the favourable reimbursement policies, along with the rising launch of technologically advanced products across the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing incidences of various conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, anaphylaxis, and others, varying regulatory policies for the adoption of auto-injectors, and rising diagnosis and treatment rate of various conditions in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

kaleo, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

USWM, LLC.

BIOPROJET

ALK-Abello A/S

Abbott Laboratories

Lincoln Medical, Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, Marathon Asset Management announced the acquisition of Kaleo, Inc. with the aim of enhancing the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Kaleo’s medical products.

In November 2020, Mylan N.V. and Upjohn, Pfizer Inc.’s division, set up a new global pharmaceutical company named Viatris Inc. The aim of this initiative is to develop products in therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, central nervous system and anaesthesia, and cardiovascular diseases in the worldwide market.

In May 2020, Kaleo, Inc. declared the availability of ALLERJECT auto-injector injection across Canada. The objective of this strategic initiative is to provide access to different treatment options for anaphylaxis.

Global Epinephrine Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Auto-injectors

Pre-filled Syringes

Ampoules & Vials

By Application:

Anaphylaxis

Cardiac Arrest

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail & Online Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

