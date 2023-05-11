Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Galderma

Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market is valued at approximately USD 3.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers also known as hyaluronan are non-permanent injectable materials that are used for the correction of soft tissue defects of the face. Hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are available in two varieties: biphasic and monophasic.

The increasing number of dermatology clinics, surging demand for invasive injection of dermal fillers to remove wrinkles, and the rising demand for HA-based dermal fillers procedures and the introduction of products are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe. The surging demand for minimally invasive facial treatments and high preference towards HA-based Dermal Fillers Procedures is directly associated with the market demand in the global market. The Plastic Surgery Statistics Report stated that it was estimated that in the United States, there are around total cosmetic minimally invasive procedures using HA fillers 2.13 million in 2018 and the figure increased to 2.88 million in 2019. Similarly,, according to data provided by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 4.32 million operations with hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers were performed worldwide in 2019.

3.82 million procedures were recorded among women. Thereby, the rising inclination towards minimally invasive facial treatments is stimulating the growth of the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market. Moreover, the rising demand for invasive injections of dermal fillers, as well as the increasing number of dermatology clinics are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the presence of alternative dermal fillers and the high cost of dermal filling operations are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of monophasic, and extensive R&D initiatives by leading players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing fillers procedures, growing production of target products, and rising awareness regarding the application of HA-based dermal fillers in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Galderma

Sinclair Pharma

Bioplus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Teoxane SA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie, Inc.) announced that the company received the U.S. FDA approval for JUVEDERM VOLBELLA XC to improve infraorbital hollows for adults over the age of 21.

In December 2021, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the company received the U.S. FDA approval for its RHA Redensity dermal filler for the treatment of perioral rhytids (lip lines).

Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Report Scope:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crosslinking Type:

Monophasic

Biphasic

By Application:

Scar Treatment

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Restoration of Volume/Fullness

Others

By End-user:

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

