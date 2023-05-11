Treatment-resistant Depression Treatment Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc.

Global Treatment-resistant Depression Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) is a variety of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that cause due to the improper response of at least two antidepressants in the treatment process.

The inflammatory system activation, neurotransmitter dysfunction, abnormal neural activity, melancholic clinical features, bipolarity, and a higher traumatic load are some conditions that are associated with this disorder. The rising inclination towards other routes of administration compared to oral administration, the increasing drug development projects, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe. The rise in the prevalence of this mood disorder is a key factor that is contributing to the market’s growth. TRD occurs when a person hasn’t reacted to two separate antidepressant doses taken for a sufficient amount of time, typically six weeks. The demand for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression has increased as a result of the rise in the prevalence of this medical disease.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6868

Springer reported that in August 2021, there are more than 300 million individuals worldwide suffer from significant depressive disorders, and over one-third of those people have depression that is treatment-resistant depression. Hence, the rising disease burden is a catalyzing factor for the market’s growth. Moreover, rising investment in research and development activities, as well as the increasing initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the limited therapeutic measure and lack of clarity in guidelines for diagnosis and management of this mood disorder patients are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Treatment-resistant Depression Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of guidelines and approval of drugs, along with the significant R&D investment and increasing focus of market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing patient population suffering from treatment-resistant depressive disorder, as well as increasing awareness related to the treatment of mood disorder in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Par Pharmaceutical (Endo International plc)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated the clinical trial of its Phase IIa to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the company’s MK-1942 among treatment-resistant depression patients.

In July 2022, Novartis Pharmaceuticals declared that the company is planning to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MIJ821 (ketamine) for treatment-resistant depressive disorders in September 2022.

Global Treatment-resistant Depression Treatment Market Report Scope:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6868

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Type:

NMDA

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6868

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6868

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com