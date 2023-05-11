Lipid Nanoparticles Market Size To See Booming Growth | Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG

Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market is valued at approximately USD 687.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Lipid nanoparticles are a type of a nanoparticle that is composed of lipids. It is a novel pharmaceutical formulation and new pharmaceutical drug delivery system that are used are used to carry nucleic acids in the treatment of diseases such as cancer.
The surging demand for lipid systems from mRNA vaccine manufacturers, rising adoption of nanoparticles in gene therapy as vector, coupled with the increasing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the primary factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe. The rising emphasis on innovative and personalized medicine to deliver drugs at specifically targeted sites is a chief driving factor for the market demand. According to Statista, the global market for personalized medicine was worth approximately USD 1,980 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase to USD 2,770 billion by the year 2022.
Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6867
Consequentially, the increasing preference towards personalized medicines is fueling the adoption of lipid nanoparticles as a carrier in delivering oncology and neurology-related drugs, which is accelerating market growth. Moreover, the rising investment on R&D activities, as well as the increasing initiatives by market players for the development of distinct products are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the imposition of stringent regulations and several side effects associated with the use of lipid nanoparticles are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing focus on receiving product approvals and the robust presence of the major players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising populations, rapidly changing lifestyles, and rising demand for nutraceutical therapies in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
Merck KGaA
Evonik Industries AG
Gattefosse
Precision NanoSystems
ABITEC Corporation
Nippon Oil & Fats Corporation
Lipoid GmbH
BASF SE
Dishman Group
IOI Oleo GmbH
Recent Developments in the Market:
In October 2022, Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS) announced the expansion of its drug delivery capabilities which includes novel nanoparticle formulation and functional lipid excipients.
In May 2022, Gattefosse declared the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in the U.S. to manufacture lipid-based specialty ingredients for cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.
In June 2021, Danaher unveils the company’s acquisition with the Precision NanoSystems (PNI), which aims on developing PNI mRNA technology to launch vaccines for curing unmet conditions such as cancer and genetic diseases.
Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market Report Scope:
Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6867
Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
Base Year for Estimation: 2021
Forecast period: 2022-2029
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Type, Application, End User, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)
Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs)
Others
By Application:
Therapeutics
Research
By End User:
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6867
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6867
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.com