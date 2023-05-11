Bleeding Disorder Testing Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | HORIBA Ltd., Abbott

Global Bleeding Disorder Testing Market is valued at approximately USD 82.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bleeding disorder is a condition that affects when the blood clotting process and resulting in excessive bleeding. This disorder is caused by the low levels of clotting protein that is present in blood.

Bleeding disorder testing is a screening test that is performed to detect bleeding disorders in people who have not shown any symptoms of disease. Factors such as favorable reimbursement scenarios, rising integration of artificial intelligence and nanomaterials in testing and diagnosis, coupled with the growing healthcare expenditure are the chief driving factors for the market demand around the world.

The increasing prevalence and diagnosis of bleeding disorder among general population is acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the market. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was estimated that Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births and nearly 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year.

Likewise, as per the World Federation of Hemophilia’s 2020 annual global survey, there were around 393,658 individuals worldwide recorded who suffer from bleeding disorders, which is an increase from about 287,066 in 2015. This surge occurs because of a rise in the disorder’s prevalence among diagnoses in the general population, thus, in turn, accelerates the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising introduction of new products, as well as the growing R&D investment by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the low adherence to guidelines and high cost of hemophilia drugs are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bleeding Disorder Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising adherence to the guidelines for diagnosis of these disorders and the rising number of regulatory approvals. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, rising prevalence of bleeding disorder, and rising number of patient population in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

HORIBA Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biomerica, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Quest Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech Plc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, HORIBA, Ltd. announced the launch of the company’s new product Yumizen H500 and H550 hematology which offers better performance, new features, and increased benefits.

In February 2022, Sysmex Corporation unveiled the establishment of Sysmex LLC- the company’s new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. The aim of this initiative is to boost the sales and services structure in Saudi Arabia. The new subsidiary is emphasizing on strengthening its hemostasis, hematology, and urinalysis markets.

Global Bleeding Disorder Testing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Indication, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

By Indication:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

