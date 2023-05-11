Cath Labs Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Alberta Health Services, Ramsay Healthcare

Global Cath Labs Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Cath lab is an examination room in a clinic or hospital that is equipped with diagnostic imaging equipment. These labs is specially designed to visualize the heart’s arteries and chambers of the heart and to treat any stenosis or abnormality found.

The rising inclination towards robot-assisted surgeries, low operational cost, coupled with the increasing government initiatives and reimbursement scenario are the key factors that ate propelling the market growth across the globe. The rising incidence of cardiovascular disease is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market owing to the increasing requirement for early diagnosis. According the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in June 2021, Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is considered as the most prevalent type of severe arrhythmia, which affects more than 33.5 million individuals worldwide.

In addition, the British Heart Foundation the “UK Factsheet” report that in July 2021, it was estimated that approximately 7.6 million people in the UK have heart and circulation disorders. Moreover, rise in the applications of Catheterization in various fields, as well as increasing technological advancement are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the lack of reimbursement for independent lab and high maintenance cost for multispecialty labs are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cath Labs Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the well-established healthcare industry, along with the rising preference for robotic-assisted surgeries. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, as well as rising healthcare expenditure in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alberta Health Services

Alliance Healthcare Services

Alliance Medical

Campbell Country Health

Inhealth Group

Netcare Hospital

Ramsay Healthcare

PeaceHealth

Peterborough Regional Health Center

Canyon Vista Medical Center

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Ruhunu Hospital (Pvt.) Ltd announced the introduction of the first private-sector Cath Lab in the South. The hospital has invested INR 250 million in a Philips Cath Lab machine.

In March 2022, Kumaran Hospitals and Rela Institute unveiled the launch of an artificial intelligence-based Cath lab. The Innova IGS 5 with auto right with advanced visualization and multipurpose applications to offer fine image details simultaneously on cross-sections and volume-rendered in order to assist in visualize vessels, small devices, and soft tissues

Global Cath Labs Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type of Service, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Service:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

