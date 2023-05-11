Clinical Trials Management System Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Global Clinical Trials Management System Market is valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A clinical trial management system is specially designed software system in order to manage clinical trials for clinical research, which is primarily adopted by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The system keeps track of participant contact information, timeframes, and achievements, as well as planning, performing, and reporting activities.

Factors such as the rising availability of advanced CTMS solutions, increasing government funding and grants to support clinical trials, and growing research partnerships between pharma-biopharma companies and CROs are the key driving factors for the market growth across the globe. The increasing number of clinical studies is propelling the demand for the clinical trials management system owing to the growth in R&D activities requiring essential tools to manage, plan, and monitor clinical study’s effectiveness. According to Statista, in 2019, there were approximately 325,776 clinical studies registered worldwide, and reached 409,300 as of march 2022.

Hence, the aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing outsourcing of research processes, as well as higher integration with Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and mobile computing are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years. However, a lack of skilled professionals and patient privacy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Clinical Trials Management System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising technology developments, increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies, and favorable regulatory policies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of a large patient pool, as well as the growing increasing R&D activities among various businesses in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

IQVIA Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Clario

SimpleTrials

Calyx

RealTime

Labcorp

Wipro Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, eClinical Solutions LLC introduced its novel Elluminate CTMS for life sciences companies in order to provide assistance in drug development.

Global Clinical Trials Management System Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Solution Type, Delivery Mode, Component, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

Enterprise

Site

By Delivery Mode:

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

By Component:

Software

Services

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

