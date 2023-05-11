Dehydrated Onions Market The Next Generation of Consumer Products A Forecast until 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Dehydrated Onions Market" [2023-2030]

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Dehydrated Onions Market to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2027. Global Dehydrated Onions Market is valued approximately USD 1.09 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dehydration is mostly used to preserve foods in order to increase their store lives, making them perfect for use in a variety of packaged or processed meals. In today’s market, dehydrated onions are a healthy option for regular onions.Because of the expanding prominence and desire for convenience/packaged foods, dehydrated onions are anticipated to see greater consumption internationally. Producers are constantly striving to provide high-nutrient dried foodstuffs for ready-to-cook either on snacks and meals, which is anticipated to be another important factor influencing global dry veggie consumption, especially dehydrated onions. In response to customer needs for better onions as well as other foods, food producers are proactively applying research and innovation and technological advancements. Many food manufacturers are attempting to minimize salt, sugar, and sodium levels in their goods.

Due to a rise in interest for gluten-free food, nations in the European region have seen a surge in sales for dried onions. Growing need and demand for processing onions in the North American region is expected to create thriving marketplaces. This is related to a growth in the sale of dry foodstuffs, which is linked to people’s increased health awareness. Fresh onions are only available during specific seasons in the Asia Pacific region’s developing countries, such as India and China, presenting a profitable opportunity for dry onion manufacturers to provide clients with a fair option specifically during off seasons. As a result, in the coming few years, this region is expected to hold a significant portion of the industry for dehydrated onions market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Olam International

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Jiyan Food Ingredients

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

Kisan Foods

Harmony House Foods, Inc. Company

Silva International Inc. Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Variety:

White Onion

Red Onion

Pink Onion

Hybrid

By Form:

Chopped

Minced

Granules

Powder

Flakes

Kibbled

Sliced

By End Use:

Food Processing

Food Service Providers

Retail/Household

By Technology:

Air Drying

Vacuum Drying

Freeze Drying

Microwave Drying

Spray Drying

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World