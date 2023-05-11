Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Industry Forecast and Future Outlook Top Players Driving Growth 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Hollow Fiber Filtration Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market to reach USD 682.77 million by 2027. Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is valued approximately USD 264.63 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dozens of long, permeable filaments ranging in width from 1-3.5 mm make up Hollow Fiber Filtration. These are located inside a PVC Shell. Hollow fibre is used in reverse osmosis and membrane filtration, among other filtration methods. Due to the extreme small strand diameter, hollow fibre membranes have a very high packing density, and the growing inclination for continuous manufacturing is expected to drive the worldwide hollow fibre filtration market throughout the forecast period. The rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industry, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and contagious diseases and the need to treat them, which is anticipated to fuel the growth for hollow fibre filtration in the supply chain, boosting the global hollow fibre filtration market growth during the forecast. Over the projected period, increasing mechanization of production processes due to continuous manufacturing to improve scalability of creation of protein therapies, immunizations, and other biosimilars is expected to fuel market growth.

The market is expected to be dominated by North America. The consumption for biopharmaceuticals was supported by rising health care costs and rising demand for therapeutics. The need for biopharmaceuticals is stoked by the large number of geriatrics suffering from different diseases such as chronic, cancer, strokes, chronic renal disease, heart and musculoskeletal problems. These reasons have given the hollow fibre filtration market in this region a major boost. Furthermore, market participants are creating new products with innovative technologies in order to meet the increasing demand in the biopharmaceutical industry. This overall market growth prospects are predicted to be bright in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

Repligen Corporation

Danaher

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corp

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Koch Industries Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH

CoorsTek, Inc.

Alpha Plan GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polymeric

Ceramic

By Application:

Corporate-Continuous Cell Perfusion

Harvest and Clarification

Concentration and Diafiltration

By Technique:

Microfiltration

Ultra filtration

By End Users:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers

Contract Research Organization and Contract Manufacturing Organization

Other end users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World