Gas Water Heater Market Unlocking the Potential of the Key Players and Growth Drivers 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Gas Water Heater Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Gas Water Heater Market to reach USD 38.64 Billion by 2027. Global Gas Water Heater Market is valued approximately at USD 29.36 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The technology behind gas water heater is that water moves through a gas pipeline or cylinder, which passes through a heat exchanger which has water pipes covered with fins. These fins are heated up which in turn heats the water. Increasing demand of hot water from residential applications such as bathing, washing, cleaning and cooking is driving the market for the gas water heater market. Government norms and mandates which regulates the use of energy efficient heating appliances in all new buildings and public establishments is also augmenting the market growth. In order to meet the increased demand of energy, government of India for instance enacted the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 and established the Bureau of Energy Efficiency in March 2002.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Gas Water Heater Market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing region in the gas water heater market during the forecast period because of major contributions from countries such as China, Japan, India and Australia. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region after APAC.

Major market player included in this report are

Lennox

A.O Smith

BDR Thermea Group

Bradford White Corporation

Ariston Thermo

Haier Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

Bosch Thermotechnology

Rinnai Corporation

Ferroli

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instant

Storage

By Capacity:

<30 Litres

30-100 litres

100-250 litres

250-400 litres

>400 litres

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Fuel:

Natural Gas

LPG

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World