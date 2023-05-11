Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Wi-Fi Hotspot Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market to reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2027. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is valued approximately at USD 3.31 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.01% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Wi-Fi hotspot is a wireless access point which is connected in order to access internet. Mobile hotspot is also a type of hotspot which shares the cellular data from an iPhone and Android, just as if they were a wireless router, other devices can connect to it to get online. These are installed on public locations such as libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Increase in the number of cellular devices and smart devices is a major factor for the market. The number of smartphone users worldwide is more than 6 billion and is expected to grow more by several hundred million in the next few years. Increasing mobility in business because of adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is also driving the market for Wi-Fi hotspot market. But the number of increased connected devices will be responsible for increasing the complexity of the networks which is a restraining factor for the market.
The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The North America Wi-Fi hotspot market is the leader in the market and generated highest revenue because of growth in enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. The Asia Pacific Wi-Fi hotspot market is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period owing to the increased penetration of internet, increase in the number of smartphone users and rise in adoption of internet communication-oriented services is fueling the growth in the region.
Major market player included in this report are
Aptilo Networks AB
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
iPass, Inc.
NETGEAR Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Ericsson
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offerings
Component
Software
Services
By End User
Communication Service Provider & Network Operators
Enterprises
Government
By Vertical
Telecom and IT
Financial services
Education
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Retail
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
