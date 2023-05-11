Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Wi-Fi Hotspot Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market to reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2027. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is valued approximately at USD 3.31 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.01% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Wi-Fi hotspot is a wireless access point which is connected in order to access internet. Mobile hotspot is also a type of hotspot which shares the cellular data from an iPhone and Android, just as if they were a wireless router, other devices can connect to it to get online. These are installed on public locations such as libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Increase in the number of cellular devices and smart devices is a major factor for the market. The number of smartphone users worldwide is more than 6 billion and is expected to grow more by several hundred million in the next few years. Increasing mobility in business because of adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is also driving the market for Wi-Fi hotspot market. But the number of increased connected devices will be responsible for increasing the complexity of the networks which is a restraining factor for the market.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The North America Wi-Fi hotspot market is the leader in the market and generated highest revenue because of growth in enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. The Asia Pacific Wi-Fi hotspot market is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period owing to the increased penetration of internet, increase in the number of smartphone users and rise in adoption of internet communication-oriented services is fueling the growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are

Aptilo Networks AB

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

iPass, Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offerings

Component

Software

Services

By End User

Communication Service Provider & Network Operators

Enterprises

Government

By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Financial services

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World