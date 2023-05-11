Green Solvents Market Dynamics and Future Trends Top Players Poised for Growth by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Green Solvents Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Green Solvents Market to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027. Global Green Solvents Market is valued approximately at USD 4.89 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Green Solvents are solvents derived from environment friendly alternative to traditional petroleum based solvents which are derived from the processing of agricultural crops such as corn, sugarcane, lactic acid and similar others. The petroleum solvents have high content of volatile organic compounds which are harmful for the environment. The Environmental Protection of the US regulates VOCs at the federal level in 40 CFR 59, which is the National Volatile Organic Compound Emissions Standards for Consumer and Commercial Products. Therefore people are switching towards green solvent which is fueling the growth of the market.
The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Green Solvents market. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period because of increasing consumer awareness among the consumers for the adoption of green solvents and growing improvements in the construction industry. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecasted period.
Major market player included in this report are
BASF SE
BioAmber Inc.
Myriant Corporation
Dow Chemicals
Cargill Incorporated
Gevo Inc.
Vertec Bio solvents Inc.
Florida Chemical
Lyondellbasell
E.I du Pont de Nemours and Company
Solvay S.A
Huntsman Corporation.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Esters
Alcohols
Diols & Glycols
D-Limonene
Others
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Printing Ink
Industrial & Domestic Cleaners
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
