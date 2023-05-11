Public Key Infrastructure Market Growth Projections Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Public Key Infrastructure Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Public Key Infrastructure Market to reach USD 4 Billion by 2027. Global Public Key Infrastructure Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Public Key Infrastructure is a set of roles, hardware, software, procedures and policies needed to create, manage, distribute, use, store and revoke digital certificates and manage public-key encryption. PKI facilitates the secure electronic transfer of information for a range of network activities. With increasing use of internet for many purposes such as business is increasing the risk of malware and file-based attacks which is driving the market growth for the PKI market. The increasing use of policy of Bring Your Own Device among enterprise for instance 67% of employees use personal devices at work and 59% of organizations adopt BYOD which increases the amount of data dealt in with and increased concerns of cyber security is also fueling the growth of the market. But the lack of awareness regarding the PKI solutions across the enterprises is restraining the market growth. Also, the introduction of private certificate authorities is also expected to hinder the growth of market. Introduction of Cloud based services in global organizations will give immense opportunities to the global PKI market. Furthermore, the growth of IoT across various industry verticals has also provided plethora of opportunities to the PKI market.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Public Key Infrastructure market. North America held a major market share of more than 35% in 2020 and is likely to dominate the market in the forecasted period due to the growing digitalization which has enabled enterprises which will expand the accessibility of their resources. Also, Europe is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period because of the presence of several vendors and the growing implementation of PKI solutions.

Major market player included in this report are

Gemalto

Nexus Group

Verisign

Entrust Datacard

DigiCert

Futurex

Comodo

GlobalSign

WISeKey

SSL.com

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By component:

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By deployment type:

On-premises

Cloud

By industry vertical:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Education

Government and Defense

Others

By organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World