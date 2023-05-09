Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Rescue workers evacuate a pregnant woman who was critically injured when a missile struck the maternity clinic in Mariupol where she was staying. The ... Rescue workers evacuate a pregnant woman who was critically injured when a missile struck the maternity clinic in Mariupol where she was staying. The image, taken by Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, touched millions of people around the world and even won him the World Press Photo of the Year award. But there was no happy end: Both the mother and her unborn child died.