In-Car Infotainment Market Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | Audi AG, Continental AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

n-car infotainment is a complete suite of advanced features that is integrated in cars to provide entertainment, information, connectivity, and communication services. Advanced infotainment systems facilitate Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming, and smart technology for mobile integration. In-car Infotainment systems are offered by leading manufacturers like Ford (SYNC and MyFord Touch), Toyota (Entune), Kia Motors (UVO), Cadillac (CUE), and Fiat (Blue&Me). This system in cars frequently utilize Bluetooth technology and/or smartphones to help drivers control the system with voice commands, touchscreen input, or physical controls.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In-car infotainment refers to the complete unit of entertainment, navigation, climate control, information, and communication. Presently, manufacturers are majorly focusing on designing technologically advanced software interfaces that users can understand easily and operate efficiently. Rise in smartphone adoption and increase in use of cloud technology are some of the major drivers in the global in-car infotainment market. The use of cloud technology has enabled live streaming of media future that facilitates online information, music & video streaming, and other services as per user demand.

The global in car infotainment market is segmented on the basis of installation type, component, and region. OEM and aftermarket are studied under the installation type segment. By component type, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub-segmented into four different type namely audio, display, connectivity, and other. The other segment includes climate control, Bluetooth, interactive voice recognition (IVR), and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the in-car infotainment market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key players operating in the global in-car infotainment market are Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation., Ford Motor Company, Harman International Industries, Audi AG, Continental AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Volkswagen Group., Alpine Electronics, Inc., and Pioneer Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Installation Type

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Component

o Hardware

– Audio

– Display/Video

– Connectivity

– Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR), and Other)

o Software

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– France

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

