Forklift Tires Market Size Analysis How Big is the Market in 2023?

The most recent research study on the global “Forklift Tires Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Forklift Tires Market to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027. Global Forklift Tires Market is valued at approximately USD 2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A forklift is one of the most prevalent material-handling equipment in use across the world, and tires are an important aspect of it. Forklifts employ a variety of tires, including pneumatic tires, solid tires, cushion tires, and polyurethane tires. The forklift tire market is booming because of a slew of new products. Because of their chemical resistance, polyurethane forklift tires are becoming more popular. Forklift tire manufacturers are upgrading their machining capabilities in order to adapt existing machinery to alternative hub designs.

The regional analysis of the global Forklift Tires Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rapid growth in the automotive industry in South Korea, India, Japan, and China. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to swift industrialization and popularity of the non-marking solid tires.

Major market player included in this report are:

Camso

Continental AG

Trelleborg AB

Michelin

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Advance Tire Inc.

Hankook

Titan

Aichi

Mitas

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pneumatic Forklift Tires

Solid Forklift Tires

Polyurethane Forklift Tires

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World