Metal Injection Molding Market 2023 Key Growth Drivers and Investment Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Metal Injection Molding Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Metal Injection Molding Market to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2027. Global Metal Injection Molding Market is valued approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Metal infection molding is the process that uses infiltration shaping systems to develop precise metal pieces. The ultra-fine aluminum alloy is combined with an adhesive to generate a substrate that is fed into the infusions forming equipment. The necessity for sophisticated molding processes for making complex structural steel that are frequently characterized by high flexibility in design and fast cycle times has fueled the global demand for metal injection molding in metalworking. The growing need for small metal parts in the automotive and aerospace industries is propelling the metal injection molding market industry forward. The introduction of metal injection molding processors with well-known industry credentials like ISO 9002 and QS 9000 has boosted demand for metal – ceramic items made through the injection molding. Electronic components made with MIM technology are used in a variety of industries due to quicker processing times, the removal of secondary procedures, and superior end product binding affinities.

Rapid urbanization, technological improvements, high GDP growth rates, and growing demands from the automobiles, consumer goods, and machining industries, Asia Pacific dominates the market. Over the forecast timeframe, Asia Segment is expected to grow the most. North America position as the second largest consumer, with a CAGR of 10% momentum in the coming decades. The governments of the United States and Canada are expressing gratitude tax breaks to encourage the initiative of reducing carbon footprint, which has increased predilection for metal injection molding techniques.

Major market player included in this report are:

Indo-MIM

Dynacast International

ARC Group Worldwide

Phillips-Medisize

Smith Metal Products

NetShape Technologies

Dean Group International

Sintex A/S

CMG Technologies

Future High-Tech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Soft Magnetic Material

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Medical & Orthodontics

Consumer Products

Industrial

Firearms & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World